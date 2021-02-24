School Reopening News: After reopening schools for classes 3 to 5 from today, the Haryana government on Wednesday said that the classes 1 to 3 will be resumed in the state from March 1. However, the state government said that the coronavirus guidelines will be strictly followed in the school premises by students and teaching staff. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Drive For 60 Plus Category Begins on March 1

"The Haryana government decides to resume regular classes for students of Class 1 and Class 2, beginning March 1," the state government said in the order.

The development comes after the state government opened the schools for classes 3-5 from February 24.

As per the order from the state government, the school hours will be from 10 AM to 1:30 PM and the decision is applicable to government schools as well as private schools across the state. Schools have already been opened for students of Class 6 to 12.

“While strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, the Haryana Government has decided to start regular classes in schools for students of class III to V from February 24, 2021, the state government had said.

Parents will need to give a consent letter to the school and those who wish to continue online studies for their children can write to the school in this regard.

However, the state government said that it will be mandatory for the school to record the body temperature of every student and teacher daily. Moreover, the students will not be allowed to enter the school premises if temperature is above normal.

As per the earlier order, the schools will be divided into three wings. If any student in a wing is found to be COVID-19 positive, that wing will be closed for 10 days and the entire school will be sanitized. If students are found to be COVID-19 positive in more than one wing, the entire school will be closed for 10 days.