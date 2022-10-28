Haryana Schools Latest News: In view of the elections for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members, schools in several districts of Haryana will remain closed on October 30 and November 2, 2022. The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DPR Haryana) took to Twitter, “In view of the elections to be held on October 30 and November 2 for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar, the state government offices and educational institutions in these districts etc. will be a public holiday.”Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 864 Posts at ntpc.co.in Till Nov 11. Details Inside

Several educational institutions, offices, and factories will also remain shut on these dates so that employees working in these institutions can cast their votes and voting rights.

भिवानी, झज्जर, जींद, कैथल, महेंद्रगढ़, नूहं, पंचकूला, पानीपत और यमुनानगर में जिला परिषद तथा पंचायत समिति के सदस्यों के चुनावों के लिए 30 अक्तूबर व 2 नवंबर को होने वाले मतदान के मद्देनजर इन जिलों में राज्य सरकार के कार्यालयों और शैक्षणिक संस्थानों आदि में सार्वजनिक अवकाश रहेगा। — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) October 28, 2022

DISTRICTS WHERE SCHOOLS WILL BE CLOSED ON OCT 30, Nov 02

Bhiwani

Jhajjar

Jind

Kaithal

Mahendragarh

Nuh

Panchkula

Panipat

Yamunanagar

The state government has declared a public holiday in educational institutions, government, offices, and corporations in the Adampur constituency between November 3 to 6 due to the elections scheduled to be held there. According to the notification issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, “Teachers, employees who are voters of Adampur assembly constituency, will also be given paid leave under section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.”

Zilla Parishad AND PANCHAYAT SAMITI VOTING DATES

The voting for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti will be conducted on November 22. The election results for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti will be declared on November 27.

SARPANCH VOTING DATES