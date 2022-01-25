Haryana School: As Haryana witnesses a marginal drop in the covid cases, the government is mulling to reopen schools in the state. As per reports, the Haryana Schools are likely to resume offline lectures for students of classes 10 to 12 from February 1. It is important to note that the reports have attributed this announcement to Education Minister Kanwar Pal.Also Read - Ramp up Covid Testing, Monitor People Opting for Home Isolation: Govt Directs States

According to a Times of India report, the decision to resume offline lectures for students of classes 1 to 9 will be taken later and most likely after February 15, 2022. The state government is expected to take a final decision and announce soon.

To recall, Haryana Education Minister earlier had said that there is no decision over reopening of schools. Though the government is planning to open schools at 33% capacity on different days, but no decision yet. As the COVID cases decline, the government can think over it

The TOI also mentions that Education Minister Pal has said that approximately 75% of students have received at least the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. Hence, the risk seems relatively less and a decision to reopen schools for junior classes will be taken after observing the situation.

Twelve coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Haryana on Sunday that raised the state’s fatality count to 10,177, while the infection tally climbed to 9,08,819 with 7,516 fresh cases. The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 2,102 fresh cases.

Faridabad (1,232), Panchkula (615), Sonipat (560), Ambala (341) and Hisar (366) were among other districts which recorded a surge in cases.