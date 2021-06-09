Haryana SSC Recruitment 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released an official notification inviting online applications for the Haryana SSC Recruitment 2021 exam to fill 520 vacancies of Male Constable Commando Wing (Group C) in the police department. Candidates can apply for the Constable post online by filling up the application form on the official website – hssc.gov.in. The window for registration is open from June 14. Also Read - SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 Registration POSTPONED: Latest Update You Should Know

Last date to apply for the HSSC Recruitment 2021 for the Male Constable post is June 29. Interested and eligible can apply for the posts once the link is activated at: http://adv22021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx

Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

The age limit for all categories in HSSC recruitment is 18-21 years as on June 1, 2021.

Candidates need to have passed 10+2 or equivalent level from a recognised education board, and must have passed Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of their subjects.

Candidates will be selected based on a physical measurement test (PMT), physical screening tests (PST) and a written exam, followed by document verification. Candidates with chest measurement less than 83 cm and height less than 175 cm will not be eligible for the recruitment drive.

Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

All interested candidates (except SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana State only) have to pay an online fee of Rs 100 while applying for the post.