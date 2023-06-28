Home

HSSC CET Group C Main Exams Face Indefinite Postponement

HSSC officially postponed Group C CET exams indefinitely, citing the ongoing situation. Candidates are advised to stay updated through official notifications.

The HSSC will provide updates regarding the rescheduled exam dates on the official website.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued a notification officially announcing the indefinite postponement of the Group C CET examinations for multiple positions. The previously scheduled exams, which were supposed to take place on July 1 and 2, have been deferred without a specified future date. The HSSC will provide updates regarding the rescheduled exam dates on the official website – hssc.gov.in. The official notification states, “It is notified for the information of all concerned that the aforesaid written examinations scheduled for 01.07.2023 & 02.07.2023 (Morning & Evening Session) are, hereby, postponed on administrative grounds.”

In the meantime, candidates can utilise this additional time to further enhance their preparation for the exams. They can revise their syllabus and seek guidance from mentors or coaching institutes to improve their chances of success. Staying focused, maintaining a disciplined study routine, and staying updated with current affairs related to the examination subjects will also prove beneficial during this period.

Overview of HSSC Group C Recruitment drive

The objective of the HSSC Group C recruitment drive is to occupy a total of 31,902 positions across different Departments/Boards/Corporations/Commissions, and so on. This includes 6,392 posts for Common Graduate Level, 5,762 posts for Higher Secondary Level, 1,647 posts for Stenographers, 2,063 posts for Fire Operator cum Drivers, 6,486 posts for ALM/Shift Attendant/Electricians, 1,554 posts for Staff Nurses, 880 posts for Junior Engineers (Civil), and several others.

In addition, the examination will be specifically conducted for few posts, such as Nurse, Staff Nurse, Junior Coach, Director of Physical Education, Electrician, Assistant Lineman (ALM), Shift Attendant, Tubewell Operator, Junior Mechanic (Electrical), Plant Attendant Electrician, Technician Electrician, Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant (VLDA), Modeller, Female Multi-Purpose Health Worker (MPHW), Ayurvedic Dispenser, Radiographer, Radiographer/Ultrasound Technician, X-ray Technician, Dental Hygienist, Ophthalmic Assistant, Operation Theatre Assistant, and Work Supervisor.

Check Updates and Notifications

It is crucial for the candidates to stay updated with the latest information regarding the rescheduled dates for the HSSC Group C Main exams. They are advised to regularly check the official website of the HSSC for any update or notification.

