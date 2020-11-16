The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has officially announced the HTET 2020 Exam Dates for the State-level Teacher Eligibility Test, as per media reports. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can register themselves online by logging onto the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org. As part of the official notification published by the Haryana Board, the HTET 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on 2nd and 3rd January 2020. Also Read - Couple Out on Drive in Gurugram Shot Dead by Miscreants on Bike

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important dates below:

HTET 2020 Notification Released: 15th November 2020 Also Read - Thick Layer Of Haze Covers Parts Of Delhi, Pollution Levels Highest Since November Last Year

HTET 2020 Application Process Begins: 16th November 2020

HTET 2020 Application Process Ends: 4th December 2020

HTET 2020 Application Correction Window Begins: 5th December 2020

HTET 2020 Application Correction Window Ends: 8th December 2020

HTET 2020 Admit Card Release: 3rd Week of December

HTET 2020 Exam Dates: 2nd and 3rd January 2020

For registration, the candidates need to log onto exam portal bseh.org.in and follow the simple steps listed below in order to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on Apply Online Table

Step 3: Go through the detailed official notification of HTET 2020

Step 4: Click Continue after noting down all important points

Step 5: Register yourself on the website by providing your basic details

Step 6: Complete the application form by providing the necessary details

Step 7: Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents as required

Step 8: Pay the requisite application fee, as applicable

Step 9: Verify all the details and submit the application form online