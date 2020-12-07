Candidates who are preparing for Haryana TET 2020 examination, we have some important news for you. The Haryana TET 2020 registration would end on December 10, 2020. The candidates who have not applied for the examination are asked to visit the official website of BSEH i.e. bseh.org.in to complete the process. Also Read - Farmers Protest Likely to Intensify as Opposition Backs 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8 | 10 Points

The registration process started on November 16, 2020. The examination would be conducted on January 2 & 3, 2020. The candidates must note that the board has extended the last day to apply for the examination.

Earlier the last date was till December 4, 2020.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the important details here:

Opening date of application: November 16, 2020

Closing date of application: December 10, 2020

Exam date: January 2 & 3, 2021

Educational Qualification