Candidates who are preparing for Haryana TET 2020 examination, we have some important news for you. The Haryana TET 2020 registration would end on December 10, 2020. The candidates who have not applied for the examination are asked to visit the official website of BSEH i.e. bseh.org.in to complete the process.
The registration process started on November 16, 2020. The examination would be conducted on January 2 & 3, 2020. The candidates must note that the board has extended the last day to apply for the examination.
Earlier the last date was till December 4, 2020.
For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the important details here:
- Opening date of application: November 16, 2020
- Closing date of application: December 10, 2020
- Exam date: January 2 & 3, 2021
Educational Qualification
- Level-I PRT Teacher: 10+2 Intermediate With 50% Marks and Passed/ Appearing 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education/ Special Education/ B.E.Ed.
- Level-II TGT Teacher Class VI to VIII: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream With 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education.
- Level-III PGT Teacher: Master Degree in Concerned Subject with 50% marks and B.Ed Degree.