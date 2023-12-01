Home

Education

Haryana TET 2023 Exam Tomorrow; Section 144 Imposed, Coaching Centers Within 200 Meters to Remain Closed; Guidelines Here

Haryana TET 2023 Exam Tomorrow; Section 144 Imposed, Coaching Centers Within 200 Meters to Remain Closed; Guidelines Here

Haryana TET 2023 Exam: The Board of School Education (BSEH) Haryana will conduct the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test(HTET) examination on December 2 for Level 3 and on December 3 for Level 1 and 2 te

Telangana Election 2023 Section 144 Imposed, Prohibitory Orders Issued

Haryana TET 2023 Exam: The Board of School Education (BSEH) Haryana will conduct the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test(HTET) examination on December 2 for Level 3 and on December 3 for Level 1 and 2 teacher posts. Ahead of the examination, Nishant Kumar Yadav, District Magistrate of Gurugram has imposed Section 144. As per the official statement issued by the District Magistrate, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, Coaching Centers, Photostat machine and other copying devices shops situated within a 200-meter around the examination centres in Gurugram District will remain closed from 01:00 PM to 06:00 PM on December 2 and from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM on December 03, 2023.

Trending Now

“This order is issued due to an emergent situation and will be publicized through public relations department vans and postings at key locations,”reads the official statement.

You may like to read

Haryana TET 2023 Exam Tomorrow; Section 144 Imposed – Complete Guidelines Here

As per the guidelines, it prohibits the gathering of four or more persons carrying any weapons of Offence like fire arms, swords, barchhas, kulharis, jellies, bhallas, knives, lathis, cycle chain and other weapons of offence within the area of 500 meters around the strong room and examination centers.

All the Coaching centers, photostat shops, and copying device shops within the area of 200 meters around the examination centres in Gurugram District will remain closed from 01:00 PM to 06:00 PM on December 2 and from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM on December 03, 2023.

Any person found guilty of violation of this order shall be prosecuted and punished as per law under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Haryana TET 2023 Exam – Date And Time

The Haryana TET PGT exam is scheduled for the morning session, from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, while the HTET TGT and HTET PRT exams are slated for the afternoon session, set to take place from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.