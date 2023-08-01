Home

Haryana Violence: All Schools, Colleges in Gurugram and Faridabad Closed Today

According to police, VHP’s ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ was stopped by a group of young men near Nuh’s Khedla Mod and stones pelted at the procession.

New Delhi: Due to recent communal clashes, the Haryana government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the districts of Gurugram and Faridabad. This decision was made in an effort to maintain peace and order in the region. According to an official order, all private and government educational institutions shall remain closed tomorrow, August 1 (Tuesday) in the district of Gurugram, and Faridabad.

The official order says, “All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers in Gurugram district will remain closed on Tuesday. We urge all educational institutions to strictly adhere to these orders.”

#Information | All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers in Gurugram district will remain closed on Tuesday. We urge all educational institutions to strictly adhere to these orders. pic.twitter.com/3mSqnGPgot — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) July 31, 2023

What Led To The Incident:

According to police, VHP’s ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ was stopped by a group of young men near Nuh’s Khedla Mod and stones pelted at the procession. Cars were then set ablaze. People in the procession also hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them, reports said. Later many took refuge in a temple as police tried to evacuate them to safety.

The yatra was flagged off earlier from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar. A police contingent was deployed with the procession. According to some claims, the trigger for the clash was an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh. There were also reports that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante wanted in the murder of two Muslim men, was supposed to join the procession.

Mobile Internet Services Suspended

The Haryana government suspended mobile internet services in Nuh district until Wednesday in an effort to contain communal tension. Home Minister Anil Vij said that additional forces have been deployed from neighboring districts and that the government is also trying to send forces by helicopter.

Eight Police Personnel Injured

Eight of the injured police personnel were taken to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital, he said. Among the injured Hodal Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Singh was shot in the head and an inspector in the stomach.

Police said the vehicles set ablaze were part of the procession, or belonged to them. A video clip showed at least four cars on fire. Another purported video showed two damaged police cars. The clip contained sound of gunfire. Police lobbed teargas shells in an attempt to disperse the mobs. Suspending mobile internet services in Nuh, the Haryana government said there was “intense communal tension” in the area.

(With PTI inputs)

