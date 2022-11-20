Haryana Schools In These Districts To Remain Closed on November 22, 25 | Check Details Here

Earlier, the Haryana government had declared holidays for all government and private schools in Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra.

Any decision on the reopening of primary schools for physical classes in Delhi will be made at the key meet called by the AAP-led government. (Representational Image)

Haryana Schoools: The schools in Haryana will remain closed in four districts closed on November 22 and November 25 due to elections for different posts. The elections for Zilla Parishad and panchayat Samiti members will be held on November 22, while election for sarpanches and panches will be held on November 25. The schools will be closed in Faridabad, Palwal, Fatehabad and Hisar districts.

It was announced by the directorate of information, public relations and language department of Haryana on the official twitter handle. The holiday has been declared in two districts.

Along with schools, public holiday will be observed in boards, corporations and educational institutions.

All the banks, factories, establishments, industrial undertakings, trades and shops falling within the jurisdictions where the poll will be held will observe paid holiday, the official notice by the state government states.

Earlier, the Haryana government had declared holidays for all government and private schools in Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat districts on November 9 and 12 considering the second phase of elections.