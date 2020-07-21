HBSE 12th Result 2020: Bringing an end to the long wait of the students, the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), on Tuesday declared the result of the Class 12 exams.

This year, nearly 2-lakh students had appeared in the 12th board exams. As the results are out, students can check their results on bseh.org.in.

Apart from the official website, the students can also check their results on other websites such as indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

Girls Outshine Boys

This year, girls of Haryana Board have outperformed boys with a margin of 11.24%. Pass percent of girls is 86.30% while the pass percent of boys is 75.06%.

Topper’s list

1) Science: Bhavna Yadav has topped the Science stream. She has scored 496 out of 500 marks to emerge as the Science topper.

2) Commerce: Pushpa has becomes the HBSE commerce topper. She has achieved first rank in commerce stream by scoring 498 out of 500.

3) Arts: Manisha has becomes the topper in Arts stream. She has scored 499 out of 500.