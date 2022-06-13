Haryana Board Result 2022: The Haryana Board of School Education Bhiwani(BSEH) will soon declare the HBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022. As per reports, the Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results will be declared tomorrow, June 14, 2022, on the official website of the Board, bseh.org.in. However, it is to be noted that the Haryana Board has not released any official date or time for the declaration of the result.Also Read - Rajasthan JET 2022 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

This year, over 5 lakh students have appeared for the Haryana Board exams 2022. Around 2 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 exam, whereas around 3 lakh students have appeared for the class 10 exam. Below are the steps, and the official website to check and download HBSE Class 10, 12 mark sheet, and scorecard.

Haryana Board Result 2022: Official Website to Check Result?

bseh.org.in

Haryana Board Result 2022: How to Check Marksheet/Scorecard?

Visit the official website of the Haryana Board of School Education(HBSE) at bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 .”

.” Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and click on the submit option.

Your Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the mark sheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

Haryana Board Result 2022: Check Other Details

The Board has conducted the Class 12 written exam between March 30 to April 27, 2022. The Class 12 Practical Exam was held from March 21 to March 28, 2022. The exam was held in an offline mode. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Haryana Board of School Education Bhiwani.