Home

Education

HBSE Haryana Board Compartment Exam Dates 2023 Out at bseh.org.in; Check Schedule, Instructions Here

HBSE Haryana Board Compartment Exam Dates 2023 Out at bseh.org.in; Check Schedule, Instructions Here

HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Timetable 2023: Students can check the Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams datesheet at the official website – bseh.org.in.

HBSE Haryana Board Compartment Exam Dates 2023 Out at bseh.org.in; Check Schedule, Instructions Here.

HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Timetable 2023: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani has released the examination schedule for the Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 and HBSE Class 12 Compartment examination. Students who have planning to appear for the examination can check the Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams datesheet at the official website – bseh.org.in. Going by the Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Compartment exams schedule pdf, the Class 12 exams will be held on July 20 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the Board will conduct Class 10 Compartment exams from July 21 to July 28, 2023. The examination will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination on the production of a valid Admit Card with a scanned photograph. Calculators & Mobile Phones are not permitted in the Examination Hall, if found U.M.C. will be registered.

You may like to read

Differently Able (i) Physical Disability Visual Impairment (ii) Physical Disability Hearing Impairment (iii) Permanent Physical Impairment of Extremities (Hand, Foot, etc.) (iv) Dyslexia, Dysgraphia, Dyscalculia, Dysprasia, Developmental aphasia, shall be provided along with the services of amanuensis, an extra time of 20 minutes per hour answering each paper.

HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2023 Timetable PDF – DIRECT LINK

HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2023 Timetable: How to Download Haryana Board 10th, 12th Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani at .

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Date Sheet:- Sec./Sr. Sec. (Academic) Examination July-2023.”

Your HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2023 Timetable will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

This year, the Board has conducted the Haryana Board class 10th examination between February 27 to March 25. Meanwhile, Haryana Board class 12th examination was held between February 27 to March 28. In case of emergency, Whatsapp No. 8816840349 PABX Nos. 01664-244171 to 244176 (Ext. Secondary Branch-167, Conduct Branch 161 & 175, Fax No. 01664-244175. All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centers will be strictly adhered to by the candidates. Check out this space for the latest updates on board results.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.