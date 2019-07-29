HBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Results 2019: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) announced the results of class 10 and class 12 Compartmental Examinations 2019 on its official website, i.e., bseh.org.in. The compartmental exams for both class 10 and 12 were conducted on July 13, 2019.

The compartmental exams were conducted for those students who were unable to clear the HBSE 10th and 12th examination 2019. This year, over 300,000 candidates took part in the HBSE examination. The HBSE board results 2019 of Class 10 and 12 were declared by the Haryana Education Board on May 21, 2019.

How to check HBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘Results’ tab, click on HBSE Compartmental/Improvement Results 2019.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all the required details including your roll number and registration number.

Step 5: Your BSEH Compartmental/ Improvement Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: After checking the result, download and take a print of the same for future reference.

About BSEH:

Established in 1969, Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) conducts public examinations every year at middle, matriculation (secondary or high school) and senior secondary school (academic and vocational) levels in Haryana through the affiliated schools.