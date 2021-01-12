HBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Cards 2021: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education has released the Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 Compartmental Examination admit card on the official website. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the HBSE class 10 and Class 12 compartmental examination admit cards at bseh.org.in. For the convenience of the students, we have given the direct link via which the candidates can download the admit card. Also Read - Haryana Board Exams 2021: HBSE Likely To Conduct Class 10, 12 Exams In Late April 2021: Reports

Download BSEH 10th and 12th Compartmental Exam Admit Card 2021 – Direct Link Also Read - Haryana Open School Application Process for Classes 10, 12 Re-Appear candidates To Start on THIS DATE

Download Haryana Board One-day Special Exam 2021 Admit Card – Direct Link Also Read - Haryana BSEH Classes 10, 12 Compartment Exam Dates Released At bseh.org.in, DETAILS HERE

As per the schedule, the Class 10 and Class 12 compartmental exams are scheduled to be held from 16th January 2021 onwards. On similar lines, the One-day Special Exam of BSEH will be held on 12th January 2021 onwards.

A total of 26,060 candidates have registered to appear for the special exam of which 15,847 candidates will appear for the Class 10 / Secondary exam and 10,213 for the Class 12 / senior secondary special exam, according to the Haryana Board.

Along with this, the board also said that in case of any errors in the hall tickets being issued today, students are advised to reach out to the board officials at the earliest to get them corrected.

The correction window for BSEH Compartmental Exam Admit Cards will be open from 13th to 15th January 2021 onwards.