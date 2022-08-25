HBSE 10th Board 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the Haryana Board Class 10 Certificates on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The BSEH will release the certificates, migration certificates, compartment, and failed cards of students who appeared in Haryana Board Class 10 Exam 2022.Also Read - HBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared: Asima From Bhiwani Tops With 499 Marks, Result Link At bseh.org.in, Here's How To Check Marks

The certificates will be provided at the offices of all district education officers of the state and the school heads will have to collect the HBSE 10th certificates. And, the students will have to get their HBSE 10th certificates from their respective school heads. And, if a school head is unable to collect the certificate of his own school, then he can authorize any teacher of his school to collect the same.

Speaking to the media, Chairman of Haryana School Education Board, Dr Jagbir Singh said, "The school heads can collect the Haryana Board Class 10 Certificates on August 25, between 11 am to 5 pm, and on August 26, between 9 am to 4 pm from the office of District Education Officers of the concerned district." Dr Singh further added that the certificates of the candidates of the Bhiwani district will be distributed in the teacher building located in the board headquarters.

Meanwhile, Haryana Board HBSE Secretary, Shri Krishna Kumar said,”If the Haryana Board Class 10 certificate is not personally collected from the office of the District Education Officer due to any unavoidable reasons, then in such a situation these certificates can be obtained from the Board Headquarters on working days after the above-mentioned dates.”