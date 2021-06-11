Haryana Board Class 10 Results 2021: The Haryana Board class 10 Results 2021 have been declared by the Board of School Education Haryana. The candidates who were waiting for the results can now check the same on the official website of the board bseh.org.in. The BSEH class 10 students were evaluated based on the marks given in the assessment conducted by the schools in the internal exams and practical exams since the exams were cancelled. Also Read - BSEH Class 10th 2021 LIVE Updates: HBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared At bseh.org.in | Check Steps Here

According to the reports, 100 per cent students passed the examination. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results.

Steps to check Haryana Board class 10 Results 2021

Step 1: Visit the Haryana School Education Board official website

Step 2: Click on the Haryana Board class 10 result link given on the website

Step 3: Enter the Haryana Board roll number in the result link given

Step 4: Download the Haryana Board class 10 results 2021 for further admission procedure

We have also mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the results.

The Haryana Board class 10 Examinations were cancelled by the board due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. The class 10 students were evaluated based on the marks secured by the students in the internal assessment and the practical examinations which will be marked by the schools.