HBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board of School Education, HBSE has declared the HBSE 10th result 2022 today at 3 pm in a press conference. The Haryana Board Class 10 result 2022 link will be activated at 4 pm. Of the 3.25 lakh students who registered for the HBSE 10th exams, as many as 73.18 per cent have managed to pass the exam. HBSE result 2022 Class 10 will be made available online on the official website, bseh.org.in. To check HBSE 10th result 2022, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result: How to Check at bseh.org.in

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for the official portal of HBSE at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Once you go to the homepage, click on the result link provided for class 10 exam 2022

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter the required details like HBSE class 10 roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit. The BSEH class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the marks and other details carefully and save a copy of the result for future reference.

HBSE 10 Topper’s List 2022

The pass percentage of girls are 76.26%. Girls performed better than boys in Haryana Class 10 result. Check the list of toppers below –

Rank Name Marks Rank 1 Asima 499 marks Rank 2 Sunena 497 marks Manju 497 marks Kushi 497 marks Rank 3 Suhani 496 marks Reena 496 marks

What login credentials are required to check Haryana 10th Result 2022?

To check the HBSE 10th result, students must keep their roll numbers. If any student has forgotten or has not yet got their roll number, they should immediately contact their respective schools as the roll number is the key credential to check Haryana board HBSE 10th result.

How to check Haryana Board 10th Result via SMS

To get the result on phone via SMS, students need to type Result HB10 and write their roll number next to it and send it to 56263.