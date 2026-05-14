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HBSE 10th Result 2026: How to check BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 Matric result at bseh.org.in, Digilocker, SMS, UMANG

HBSE 10th Result 2026: How to check BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 Matric result at bseh.org.in, Digilocker, SMS, UMANG

HBSE 10th Result 2026: The HBSE 10th Result 2026 will be announced today at bseh.org.in.

HBSE 10th Result 2026: How to check BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 Matric result at bseh.org.in, Digilocker, SMS, UMANG(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

HBSE 10th Result 2026: The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE or BSEH), Bhiwani is all set to announce the Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2026 download link today, May 14, 2026. Students can check the BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2026 at the official website – bseh.org.in. To download the Haryana Board Result, a registered student must enter his/her roll number and date of birth.

The HBSE 10th Result 2026 will be announced today at bseh.org.in. Usually, the board’s official website crashes and the sites goes down often during the result declaration time. During this time, the students keep on typing their admit card number and roll number. To avoid delay, students are advised to check the results using alternative ways. Check the step-by-step guide to download the result.

Also Read: HBSE 10th Result 2026 Today LIVE: BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 Matric result at bseh.org.in soon; how to check direct link, pass percentage

HBSE 10th Result 2026 on Official Website: How to Download Haryana Board 10th Result?

Go to the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani at https://bseh.org.in/home.

Click on the link for “HBSE 10th Result 2026” or similar.

Enter the required credentials, including roll numbers and date of birth.

Your HBSE Board 10th result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

To pass the examination, a student must obtain at least 33 % marks in each subject. Previously, the overall pass percentage was 92.49%.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

HBSE 10th Result 2026 on Digilocker: How to Download Haryana Board 10th Result?

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Log in or sign up using your mobile number/Aadhaar

Go to the Issued Documents section

Select Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE or BSEH), Bhiwani

Enter your roll number/application number

View and download your digital marksheet

HBSE 10th Result 2026 on UMANG: How to Download Haryana Board 10th Result? Visit https://web.umang.gov.in/landing/ or open the UMANG app

Log in or sign up using your mobile number/Aadhaar

Go to the Issued Documents section

Select Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE or BSEH), Bhiwani

Enter your roll number/application number

View and download your digital marksheet Also Read: WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 LIVE: WB Class 12 results download link at result.wb.gov.in today; how to check HBSE 10th Result 2026 on SMS: How to Download Haryana Board 10th Result? Open the SMS application on your mobile phone

Type RESULTHB10

Type roll number

Send to the designated number

Save and download the copy for future reference.

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