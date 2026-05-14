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HBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT LIVE: BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 Matric result at bseh.org.in; how to check direct link, pass percentage

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HBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT LIVE: BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 Matric result at bseh.org.in; how to check direct link, pass percentage

HBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 Matric result download link will be available at bseh.org.in.

HBSE 10th Result 2026 Today LIVE: BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 Matric result at bseh.org.in soon; how to check direct link, pass percentage(Photo Credit: AI generated)

HBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE or BSEH), Bhiwani will declare the Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2026 today, May 14, 2026. The BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2026 will be released anytime soon. Students who have appeared for the board examination can check their HBSE 10th Result 2026 on the official website – bseh.org.in. To download the Haryana Board Result, a registered student must enter his/her roll number and other requested information. Check the step-by-step guide to download the Haryana Board, HBSE Result 2026.

What information will the HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th marksheet contain?

The HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th marksheet will include details such as roll number and date of birth. Students can check the Haryana Board result via Digilocker, SMS, and official websites.

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List of details BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th Matric marksheet will contain

Student’s Name

Practical/Internal Marks

Centre Code

Result Status

Enrollment Number

Subject Code and Name

Father’s Name

Total Marks (Maximum)

Roll Number

Remarks

Theory Marks

School Code

Date of Birth

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Application Number

Student Type (Regular/Private)

Total Marks Obtained

HBSE 10th Result 2026: How to Download Haryana Board 10th Result?

Go to the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani at https://bseh.org.in/home.

Click on the link for “HBSE 10th Result 2026” or similar.

Enter the required credentials, including roll numbers and date of birth.

Your HBSE Board 10th result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

To pass the examination, a student must obtain at least 33 % marks in each subject. Previously, the overall pass percentage was 92.49%.

HBSE 10th Result 2026 on Digilocker: How to Download Haryana Board 10th Result?

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Log in or sign up using your mobile number/Aadhaar

Go to the Issued Documents section

Select Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE or BSEH), Bhiwani

Enter your roll number/application number

View and download your digital marksheet

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The Board will display the Haryana Board GHBSE 10th Result 2026 along with the overall pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, and gender-wise pass percentage. The HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th marksheet will include details such as Student’s Name, Practical/Internal Marks, Centre Code, Result Status, Enrollment Number, Subject Code and Name, Father’s Name, Total Marks (Maximum), Roll Number, Remarks and other details.

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