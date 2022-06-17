HBSE 10th Toppers List 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana on Friday released the HBSE Class 10th result 2022 in online mode. Girls have outnumbered boys in the toppers list with seven of them bagging the top positions, out of eight. However, boys have performed better in the overall pass percentage with 76.26% as compared to girls who have achieved 70.56%.

Students can check Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2022 on the official website – bseh.org.in. To check HBSE 10th result 2022, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth. A total of 3.25 lakh students appeared in the BSEH 10th exam concluded in March/April 2022.

This year, Sonipat district has registered the highest pass percentage while Panchkula recorded the least percentage in the Haryana Board class 10th result. The pass percentage for regular candidates is recorded at 73.18%, while for the private candidates the pass percentage is 92.96%.

Check HBSE Class 10th Toppers List 2022 Here: