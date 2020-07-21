HBSE 12th Result 2020: The Haryana Board has announced the class 12th results 2020 for students of all streams. The results were declared at 5 PM on its official website at bseh.org.in. Also Read - HBSE 12th Result 2020 to be Declared Today | How And Where to Check Scores Online, Offline

As per latest updates, a total of 80.34% students have passed this year. Nearly 2-lakh students had appeared this year for the exams and they have received their HBSE Class 12 Results 2020 on the official website.

The students will be able to check their scores using the details mentioned on their BSEB admit cards. The Haryana Class 12 board exams were conducted this year from March 3 to 31. However, some of the papers for a few subjects could not be conducted because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

How to check your score: