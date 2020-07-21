HBSE 12th Result 2020: The Haryana board of school education (HBSE) is likely to declare the much-awaited Class XII results on Tueday. Once declared, students can check their scores at the official website–bseh.org.in. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: SOG Visits Second Manesar Resort in Search of Rebel Congress MLAs

"Results will be out today and that candidates will be marked based on the average score they have received in the exams they already appeared for", Hindustan Times quoted Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad as saying.

However, the board has not declared the time of the release of the results.

How to check HBSE Class 12 result 2020.

Visit the official website — bseh.org.in.

Click on the link that reads ‘HBSE 12th Class Result 2020’.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

HBSE 12th Result 2020 via SMS:

To know your scores on your mobile phones, type a message in the given format — – RESULTHB12(space)ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

HBSE 12th Result 2020 on app

Candidates can also check his/her result on official mobile app of the BSEH — ‘Board of school education Haryana’ Android users can download the app through Google Play Store.