HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2021 DECLARED: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has declared the HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2021 in a press conference on Monday. Students who appeared for the HBSE class 12 exam will be able to check their Haryana Board 12th Result 2021 on the official websites – bsehexam.org or bseh.org.in. Alternatively, students can also check their HBSE Class 12 results on the Board's official mobile app 'Board of School Education Haryana', available on Android devices.

The Haryana Board did not conduct the Class 12 exams this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The HBSE 12th Result 2021 has been announced on the basis of an alternative assessment plan decided by the Board.

As per the alternative scheme, HBSE Class 12 marks will be calculated based on the marks obtained by students in Class 10 boards and Class 11 final examinations, along with Class 12 internal assessment marks. There will be no merit list of BSEH Class 12 students this year.

Click HERE For DIRECT LINK to HBSE Results

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2021: How to Check Scores

Step 1: Visit the website-bsehexam.org or bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the download link

Step 3: Enter details like registration number, roll number as asked and submit

Step 4: Your HBSE 12th Result 2021 will be on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Haryana Board 12th Result 2021: How to Check Marks on BSEH App

To get your 12th result on the BSEH app, download it from Google Play Store on your Android device. Register yourself with name, email id and roll number. Next, you need to log in with the details and click on the download result link.

Fill in the required details and the HBSE 12th Result 2021 will be on your screen. Download the result and save it for future reference.