New Delhi: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has finally declared the much-awaited results of class 12th board on Wednesday. Once the result link is activated, the candidates who appeared for the class 12 exams will be able to check their result through the official website — bseh.org.in. This year, the top 3 ranks are bagged by girl students. The overall pass percentage in HBSE 12Th result 2022 for regular students stands at 87.08 per cent, while the pass percentage for private students is 73.28 per cent.

Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022: Websites to check BSEH Class 12 result

bseh.org.in bsehexam.org

How to check Haryana HBSE Class 12th result 2022

Go to bseh.org.in

Click on the ‘Results’ tab

Select Class 12 result

Enter roll number

Submit and view Haryana board Class 12th result.

2021 Top 3 rank holders

Kajal (KCM Public Senior Secondary School, 498 marks) Muskan (SD Girls College) and Shakshi (Bana Shravannath Senior Secondary School, 496 marks) Shruti (Tagore Senior Secondary School), Punam (Bal Vidya Niketan Sr Secondary School, 495 marks)

HBSE 12th Result 2022: Direct link.

What to do if not satisfied with the marks

Those not satisfied with their results can apply for the re-evaluation. They can also appear for compartment exam to improve their scores. Those who fail to pass in two or more subjects have to repeat the year. One needs to secure 33% marks to pass the exam.