BSEH Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: All eyes are set on the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) as it is expected to declare the much-awaited class X result for over 3 lakh students on Friday. If reports are to be believed, the results will be announced after 2 PM on the official website of the Haryana Board– bseh.org.in. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal had stated that the result of Class 10 students will be declared by June 15. The Haryana Class 10 Board exams were scheduled for April-May, but due to the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, BSEH had to cancel the exam this year. Also Read - Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021 Cancelled, Postponed in THESE States: Check Details

Stay here for LIVE Updates: Also Read - Haryana Board BSEH 10th, 12th Exam: Timings Changed, Admit Card Out - Details Here

14:00 PM: Only half an hour left for BSEH matric results 2021. To check Haryana board result online, students need their roll code, roll number Also Read - Haryana Board Exams 2021: BSEH Class 10, 12 Exams to Begin from April 20, Check Details Here

13:58 PM: The result will be declared only for the regular students. The scores will be announced later for those who had registered for open mode.

13:40 PM: How to check BSEH class X result

Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Result will appear, download

13:39 PM: Currently, the link on the official website says “Result soon”.

13:38 PM: The results will be declared at a virtual press briefing. After the press conference or address by the ministers, the result will be visible on the official website bseh.org.in.

13:28 PM: After the government announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams, the Haryana government has also scrapped the Class 12 exams.

13:23 PM: This year, BSEH has evaluated students’ marks on their performance in internal exams or assignment work.