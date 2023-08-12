Home

Education

HBSE Class 10 Compartment Exams Had Been Postponed Due To Nuh Violence, To Begin From August 16

HBSE Class 10 Compartment Exams Had Been Postponed Due To Nuh Violence, To Begin From August 16

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced that the Class 10 Compartment Exams will be held from August 16, 2023. These exams had been postponed because of the Nuh Violence. Know how you can download the time table for the same.

HSBE Class 10 Compartment Exams

New Delhi: The Haryana Board Of School Education (HBSE) has announced its new dates for the Class 10 Compartment Exams, that had been postponed because of the communal violence in the Nuh District of Haryana. The exams are now scheduled to begin on August 16, 2023 and will run through August 18, 2023. The first paper is of the English subject and the Computer Science and Agriculture exams will be held on August 18.

Trending Now

These exams are being conducted in two shifts, one begins at 2 PM and goes on till 4:30 PM while the other shift also starts at 2 PM but ends at 5 PM. All candidates are required to carry a valid admit card and a scanned photo to sit for the exam; please note that calculators and mobile phones are not allowed in the examination hall. Students with disabilities will be given extra 20 minutes per hour by the board, in order to complete their paper.

HBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam: Time Table Download

Follow the steps given below, to download the time table for the HBSE Exams-

The first step is to log in to the official website of the Board- atbseh.org.in

After logging in, the page in front of you will have a ‘News’ section. In that section, select the option- ‘Date Sheet Sec./Sr. Sec. (Academic) Examination July-2023.

As soon as you click on this option, the time table for the HBSE Class 10 Compartment Exams will appear on the screen.

You can now download the schedule in the form of a PDF. It is advisable that you print a copy of the same, for any further use.

Exams Postponed Because Of The Nuh Violence

The exams were supposed to be conducted on August 1 and August 2 but as mentioned earlier, they were postponed because of the Nuh Violence. This decision was announced via a notification, by HSBE Chairman, VP Yadav and the Secretary, Krishna Kumar. The official statement for the same read that the Secondary (Educational) and D.El.Ed (1st and 2nd year) examinations scheduled for July 2023 by the HSBE, have been postponed because of the Nuh Violence. It also read that the exams that were to be held on August 1 and 2, have been suspended and the new dates will be notified soon.

Nuh Violence was triggered when a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) protest was attacked by a mob killing five people; this led to communal tension in the district that took an ugly shape. Protests were being held in Delhi also and schools had been shut by the government.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES