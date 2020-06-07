HBSE Class 10th Results 2020: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce the results of class 10th Board exams on Monday. Candidates can check their results on bseh.org.in once it is released. Also Read - HBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Results 2019 Declared at bseh.org.in

Notably, results are being announced only on the basis of the four subjects, exams for which were conducted before remaining exams had to be postponed due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. These subjects are: English, Maths, Social Science and Hindi. Also Read - HBSE 10th Exam 2018: Haryana Board Declares Class 10 Result at bseh.org.in

While those who opt for arts and commerce will be promoted to class 11 on the basis of their average marks in these four subjects, those who opt for science, will have to appear for the Science exam at a later date, the date for which is yet to be announced. Also Read - HTET Exam Date 2018: HBSE Changes Exam Date Again, to be Conducted on January 5 And 6

Besides Science, exam for an optional subject could not be conducted due to the lockdown.

How to check HBSE Class 10th Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the button ‘Exam Results’

Step 3: In the result portal that appears, select ’10th regular March 2020 Result’ from the dropdown list

Step 4: Enter course, roll number and click ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 6: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

Or, click here to access the result page directly.

The results are likely to be announced between 11 AM-2 PM. Also, according to reports, nearly four lakh students had appeared for the class 10th exams.