HBSE Compartment Result 2020 Declared: The long wait of the students is over as the Board of School Education Haryana on Friday released the HBSE Compartment Result/ HBSE 10th Result/ HBSE 12th Result. Students now can check their score on the official website bseh.org.in.

Notably, the HBSE Compartment Result 2020 has been declared for all streams. More details of HBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020 has been uploaded on the website bseh.org.in.

How to check your score:

First students need to go to official website bseh.org.in. There, they will find the link ‘Secondary/Sr. Secondary Examination Oct 2020’, click on the link. They, they need to enter their Roll Number. Click on the Search Result button. Your HBSE Result will be shown on the screen.

The exam was supposed to be conducted by the Haryana School Education Board in the month of July, but due to the Kovid-19 Corona, the examination was postponed to October 26 and 27.

Making the result announcements, Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad said that the result of secondary supplementary examination was 32.97 per cent. He said that 33,180 candidates had appeared for supplementary examination, out of which 10,939 have passed.