HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Haryana Board Exam Dates for Class 10, 12th Released By BSEH on bseh.org.in | Deets Inside

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Haryana Board of School Education, HBSE on Thursday released the Date Sheet 2023 for class 10 and class 12 timetables. According to the date sheet, HBSE Board exams 2023 will begin on February 27, 2023, for both Class 10th and 12th boards.

The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check and download the HBSE Date Sheet 2023 on the official website–bseh.org.in or via the detailed table mentioned below.

HBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 10th

Dates Subjects 27th February 2023 Punjabi/ IT & ITES (For SLCE Faridabad Only)/ Sanskrit Grammar 28th February 2023 Hindi 3rd March 2023 Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music (Hindustani)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance/ Sanskrit Literature 6th March 2023 English 13th March 2023 Mathematics 18th March 2023 Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Patient Care Assistant 20th March 2023 Science 25th March 2023 Social Science HBSE Date Sheet 2023 12th HBSE Date Sheet 2023 12th Dates Subjects 27th February 2023 Computer Science/ IT & ITES (For SLCE Faridabad Only) 1st March 2023 Retail/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Patient Care Assistant/ Physical Education & Sports/ Beauty & Wellness/ Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Desing/ Office Secretaryship and Stenography in Hindi and English/ Sanskrit Grammar Part-2 2nd March 2023 Chemistry/ Accountancy/ Public Administration 3rd March 2023 Agriculture/ Philosophy 4th March 2023 Hindi (Core/ Elective) 7th March 2023 Punjabi 9th March 2023 Home Science 10th March 2023 Physics/ Economics 13th March 2023 Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology Sanskrit Grammar Part-1 14th March 2023 Political Science 15th March 2023 English (Core/ Elective) 16th March 2023 Physical Education 17th March 2023 Sociology/ Entrepreneurship 18th March 2023 Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Bio-Technology 21st March 2023 Mathematics 22nd March 2023 Geography 24th March 2023 Music Hindustani/ Business Studies 27th March 2023 Fine Arts/ Sanskrit Literature Veda Theory 28th March 2023 History/ Biology As per the HBSE timetable 2023, the Haryana board exams 2023 will be conducted from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. The exam will be held in single shift.