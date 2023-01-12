HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Haryana Board Exam Dates for Class 10, 12th Released By BSEH on bseh.org.in | Deets Inside

  • Home
As per the HBSE timetable 2023, the Haryana board exams 2023 will be conducted from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. The exam will be held in single shift.

Published: January 12, 2023 6:53 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Haryana Board of School Education, HBSE on Thursday released the Date Sheet 2023 for class 10 and class 12 timetables. According to the date sheet, HBSE Board exams 2023 will begin on February 27, 2023, for both Class 10th and 12th boards.

The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check and download the HBSE Date Sheet 2023 on the official website–bseh.org.in or via the detailed table mentioned below.

HBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 10th

DatesSubjects
27th February 2023Punjabi/ IT & ITES (For SLCE Faridabad Only)/ Sanskrit Grammar
28th February 2023Hindi
3rd March 2023Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music (Hindustani)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance/ Sanskrit Literature
6th March 2023English
13th March 2023Mathematics
18th March 2023Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Patient Care Assistant
20th March 2023Science
25th March 2023Social Science

HBSE Date Sheet 2023 12th

DatesSubjects
27th February 2023Computer Science/ IT & ITES (For SLCE Faridabad Only)
1st March 2023Retail/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Patient Care Assistant/ Physical Education & Sports/ Beauty & Wellness/ Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Desing/ Office Secretaryship and Stenography in Hindi and English/ Sanskrit Grammar Part-2
2nd March 2023Chemistry/ Accountancy/ Public Administration
3rd March 2023Agriculture/ Philosophy
4th March 2023Hindi (Core/ Elective)
7th March 2023Punjabi
9th March 2023Home Science
10th March 2023Physics/ Economics
13th March 2023Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology Sanskrit Grammar Part-1
14th March 2023Political Science
15th March 2023English (Core/ Elective)
16th March 2023Physical Education
17th March 2023Sociology/ Entrepreneurship
18th March 2023Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Bio-Technology
21st March 2023Mathematics
22nd March 2023Geography
24th March 2023Music Hindustani/ Business Studies
27th March 2023Fine Arts/ Sanskrit Literature Veda Theory
28th March 2023History/ Biology

