Home

Education

HBSE Date Sheet 2024: Haryana Class 10th, 12th Board Exams Twice A Year? Here’s What We Know So Far

HBSE Date Sheet 2024: Haryana Class 10th, 12th Board Exams Twice A Year? Here’s What We Know So Far

Candidates who will appear for the exam can check their HBSE 10th 12th Datesheet 2024 on the official website – bseh.org.in.

HBSE Date Sheet 2024: Haryana Class 10th, 12th Board Exams Twice A Year? Here's What We Know So Far

Haryana Board Exams 2024: According to the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) announced by the Ministry of Education in August, board examinations will be held at least twice a year to ensure that students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. They will also get the option to retain the best score. Following the pattern, the Haryana Board will also hold two sets of board examinations for Haryana HBSE 10th and 12th students, as per TimesNow report. In simple words, the Haryana HBSE 10th and 12th examinations will now be held twice a year.

Trending Now

This strategic move is geared towards reducing the dropout rate among students. The Haryana Board of School Education has made the significant decision to conduct the HBSE 10th and 12th exams biannually. Students who pass the examination in their first attempt will not be required to sit in the second attempt. Nevertheless, they have the option to take the exam again if they wish to improve their scores.

You may like to read

When preparing mark sheets and results, the board will take into account the higher score achieved. In this examination to be conducted in 6 months, the student will appear for the complete syllabus. The board anticipates that this initiative will provide students with two chances to pass the exam within a year, rather than just one. There will be no alterations to the syllabus or the question paper’s blueprint. Students will have three opportunities to pass the exam, scheduled for July, September, and March. If a student fails in the compartment examination, he/she will be required to take the exam through the open school system.

The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani came into existence in 1969 as per Haryana Act No. 11 of 1969 with its headquarters at Chandigarh later shifted to Bhiwani in January 1981. The Board started with a staff of 100 officials allocated from Punjab University, Chandigarh and conducted the first examination of matriculation level (10th Class) in 1970. Candidates who will appear for the exam can check their HBSE 10th 12th Datesheet 2024 on the official website – bseh.org.in. Candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination on the production of a valid Admit Card with a scanned photograph.

HBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 Expected Date And Time Haryana Board Class 10th Exam Date TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON Haryana Board Class 12th Exam Date TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON HBSE Official Website bseh.org.in HBSE 10th Exam Date TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON HBSE 12th Exam Date TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

HBSE Board 10th, 12th Datesheet 2024: How to Check Timetable?

Go to the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani at – .

Click on the exam datesheet link for Classes 10, and 12.

Your HBSE Board exam datesheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Haryana Board Exams 2024: Digital Marking

The Haryana School Education Board will be a pioneering board in the country to implement digital marking of answer sheets for both class 10th and 12th examinations, TimesNow reported. For more details, visit the official website of the Haryana Board of School Education.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.