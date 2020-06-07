HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020: The Haryana Board is not releasing the result of class 10th examination on June 8. Yes, you heard that right! According to reports, the result declaration has been postponed. Now, the results will be announced in July.

As reported by The Indian Express, the postponement has been announced as the board wants to conduct a pending Science exam before declaring the scores. The date for the Science exam will be announced in the coming week.

“As average marks in Science paper will affect the students plan to take the stream in class 12, the government asked board to conduct the examination. The exam will be conducted this month, the date will be announced in coming week,” board chairman Jagbir Singh told indianexpress.com.

“The students who do not wish to proceed with Science may abstain from taking examination, as average marks will be awarded to them,” the chairman added.

Once the scores are out, here is how you can check HBSE Class 10th Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the button ‘Exam Results’

Step 3: In the result portal that appears, select ’10th regular March 2020 Result’ from the dropdown list

Step 4: Enter course, roll number and click ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 6: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

Or, click here to access the result page directly.

Students are also requested to keep a tab on the official website, in case there are updates on the results.