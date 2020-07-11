HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020: Rishita, a student of Tagore Senior Secondary School has topped the BSEH (Board of School Education, Haryana) 10th board exams by securing 100 per cent marks. Notably, the Haryana Board, Bhiwani has declared the class X result on Saturday morning. A total of 64.59 per cent students has passed the examination successfully and yet again the girls have outperformed boys with 69.86 pass per cent in the state. Among the boys, the pass percentage was 60.27.

Meanwhile, five students have bagged the second position by securing 499 marks. Here are their names:

Uma

Kalpana

Nikita Maruti Sawant

Sneh

Ankita

Two students have bagged the third position

Chahak

Rohit

How to check scores:

Students can check their result on the official website of the board–bseh.org.in. Besides, the result will also available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called ‘Board of school education Haryana’, which is available only for Android users. Apple users can not download the app.

Pass percentage:

To clear the examination, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. Those who fail to get 33 per cent marks in two will have to appear for the supplementary or compartmental exam.