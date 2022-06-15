HBSE Class 12 Result LIVE: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is all set to declare the Class 12th result on June 15 (Wednesday). Haryana Board chairperson Jagbir Singh confirmed that the class 12th results will be declared on June 15 around 6 pm. Once declared, all Class 12 students will be able to check their results on the official website — bseh.org.in.Also Read - Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2022 Likely Tomorrow at bseh.org.in | Check Details Here

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducted the state board Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2022 from March 30 to April 29, 2022. This year a total of 2,90,000 students have registered for class 12 exams. The BSEH class 12 Haryana board theory examinations were conducted between March 30 and April 27, 2022. The practicals were held from March 21 to March 28, 2022.

Follow LIVE Updates on HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Result