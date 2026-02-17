Home

HBSE Haryana Board Exams 2026: BSEH Class 10th, 12th admit cards releasing today; direct link, how to check

Haryana HBSE Board 10th and 12th Admit Card 2026: BSEH Class 10th, 12th admit cards will be released today.

Haryana HBSE Board Exam Admit Cards 2026: The Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) is all set to announce the Haryana HBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Admit Cards 2026 today, February 17, 2026. All those students planning to appear for the Haryana Board 10th and 12th exams must download and save a copy of the HBSE admit card from the official website. It is to be noted that the board will hold the HBSE Class 10th exams 2026 from February 26 to March 20, 2026. On the other hand, the HBSE Class 12 exams 2026 are slated to be held from February 25 to April 1, 2026, in pen and paper format.

Keep in mind that the regular candidates must collect the HBSE Admit Card 2026 from the school. The school authorities are required to use their credentials, such as user ID and password, to download the hall tickets.

List of details mentioned in the Haryana Board admit card

Name of the student

Candidate’s Roll Number

Name of the Father and Mother of the candidate

Photograph of the student

Name of the school and code

Exam Dates and Timings

Exam Centre and Address

Subject Name’s and codes

Important Exam Instructions

Signature of the student

