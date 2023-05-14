ZEE Sites

  • HBSE Haryana Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: HBSE Class 10th, 12th Result Likely To Be Declared Today At bseh.org.in
HBSE Haryana Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: HBSE Class 10th, 12th Result Likely To Be Declared Today At bseh.org.in

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Students can download HBSE Class 10th and HBSE Class 12th Result 2023 marksheet from the official website – bseh.org.in.

Updated: May 14, 2023 8:06 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

HBSE Haryana Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to HBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 date and time, pass percentage, toppers list and other details.

Live Updates

  • 8:13 AM IST

    HBSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Will HBSE Class 10th Result 2023, HBSE Class 12th Result 2023 be declared today?

    The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani – which conducts HBSE Class 10th and HBSE Class 12th exams every year – is yet to confirm official HBSE 10th Result 2023 and HBSE 12th Result 2023 date and time. However, speculations are rife that both the results may be declared by today at the official website – bseh.org.in.

  • 8:10 AM IST

    HBSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: How to check HBSE 10th Result 2023/HBSE 12th Result 2023

    Step 1: Visit official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani at bseh.org.in

    Step 2: Click on the exam result link for HBSE 10th Result 2023/HBSE 12th Result 2023

    Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.

    Step 4: Your HBSE Board Result Class 10th or Class 12th 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

    Step 5: Download your marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani is likely to declare HBSE Class 10th and HBSE Class 12th Result 2023 today. Students can download HBSE Class 10th and HBSE Class 12th Result 2023 marksheet from the official website –  bseh.org.in. Several media reports suggested that the HBSE 10th Result 2023 and HBSE 12th Result 2023 will be declared by today. The HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 will be announced for all three streams — Arts, Science, And Commerce. However, no official confirmation have been made and board is yet to announce HBSE Board Result 2023 date and time. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to HBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023, pass percentage, toppers list and other details.

