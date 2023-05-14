Home

HBSE Haryana Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: HBSE Class 10th, 12th Result Likely To Be Declared Today At bseh.org.in

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani is likely to declare HBSE Class 10th and HBSE Class 12th Result 2023 today. Students can download HBSE Class 10th and HBSE Class 12th Result 2023 marksheet from the official website – bseh.org.in. Several media reports suggested that the HBSE 10th Result 2023 and HBSE 12th Result 2023 will be declared by today. The HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 will be announced for all three streams — Arts, Science, And Commerce. However, no official confirmation have been made and board is yet to announce HBSE Board Result 2023 date and time. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to HBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023, pass percentage, toppers list and other details.

