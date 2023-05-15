HBSE Haryana Bord 12th Result 2023: Bhiwani’s Nancy Tops Exam With 498 Marks

Home

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2023: Nancy of Nav Bharat Senior Secondary School in Bhiwani on Monday emerged as the overall topper in the three streams such as Arts, Science and Commerce. Nancy secured 498 marks out of 500.

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2023: This time, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 81.65 percent for Haryana Board 12th Result 2023.

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2023: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) on Monday announced the HBSE Class 12th board exam results for all three streams – Arts, Science and Commerce. As the results are declared now, the direct link to download HBSE results will be activated soon on bseh.org.in. As per the latest results updates, the overall pass percentage stands at 81.65 per cent.

This year, a total of 5,59,738 applications were received for Class 10 and 12 final exams and out of the total students, 2,63,409 are in Class 12 and 2,96,329 are Class 10 students.

The students must be knowing that the Class 12 final exams were held from February 27 to March 28 and Class 10 board exams from February 27 to March 25.

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2023: Top 3 Rank Holders

Nancy (498/500 marks)

Jasmeet Kaur (497 marks)

Kanuj, Mansi Saini, Priya (496 marks)

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2023: Girls Outperform Boys

The pass percentage for the girl students is 87.11 per cent which is much higher than that of boys– 76.43 per cent.

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2023: How to Check Score

Log in to the official website bseh.org.

Open the Class 12 result link.

Enter the asked information and log in.

Check your result.

Download the page, if required.

