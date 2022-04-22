HCL technologies is planning to hire at least 45,000 freshers in the financial year FY23. According to the reports, the hirings will be made to cater company’s attrition and growing demand. The company on Thursday announced its financial performance for the quarter and year ended March 2022 period. For fiscal FY23, HCL Tech seeks 12-15% of the employees coming to offices. It is planning on a hybrid model of work.Also Read - No More Work From Home: TCS, Wipro, Infosys Call Employees Back to Offices. Read IT Firms' Complete Plan Here

HCL Technologies on Thursday also saw its net profit zoom to Rs 3,593 crore for quarter ended March 2022, and struck an optimistic note about "buoyant" market environment citing "strong momentum across verticals and service lines". The net profit was Rs 1,102 crore in the year-ago period.

Here are some of the important details

HCL Tech’s total full-time headcount is 208,877 as of March 31, 2022

In Q4FY22, the net hiring was 11,000 globally, while for the full fiscal year – the net hiring stood at 39,900 employees

The total employees represent 165 nationalities and about 28% of the global employees are women.

In FY22, entry-level freshers hired were to the tune of 23,000.

HCL Tech stated that localization in the US stands at 70.9%, while in Europe stands at 80.5%, and APAC and the rest of the world (excluding India) stand at 88.9%.

The company plans to hire 45,000 campus hires in fiscal FY23 which is nearly doubled from the FY22 hiring of 23,000 freshers.

"We have delivered yet another stellar quarter in our Services business, where the revenue is up 5.0% QoQ & up 17.5% YoY in constant currency. Over the last three quarters, our Services business has been consistently growing organically at 5% and higher, delivering one of the highest CQGR in the industry," C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, HCL Technologies said according to a mint report.

“Our overall growth on YoY basis stands at 12.7% which is better than the guidance led by strong momentum in Digital, Cloud and Engineering services,” Vijayakumar added.

Vijayakumar further said, “We continue to invest proactively to create a larger talent pool to address the demand.”