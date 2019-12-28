New Delhi: Hindustan Copper Limited, HCL, has announced vacancies for the posts of Apprentice on its official website hindustancopper.com. All the interested students can visit the aforementioned website and apply for the post by January 20, 2020.

Important Dates:

Opening date of application: December 27, 2019

Closing date of application: January 20, 2020

Vacancy Details:

Fitter- 45 Posts

Electrician- 35 Posts

Welder (G and E) – 4 Posts

Machinist- 4 Posts

Turner- 4 Posts

Carpenter/ Plumber- 4 Posts

Draughtsman (Civil/Mech.)- 4 Posts

All those applying must be in the age-group of 18-25 years. The selected candidates will be paid Rs 7000 towards the end of the month as a stipend, a report by India Today said.