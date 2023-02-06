Home

HCL Recruitment 2023: Earn Monthly Salary up to Rs 180000. Eligibility and Other Details Here

With this recruitment drive, HCL will fill 24 vacancies. Those interested can apply online through the official website of HCL till February 28.

HCL Recruitment 2023: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has invited applications for the post of deputy manager/senior manager and management trainee (MT)/ graduate engineer trainee (GET). With this recruitment drive, HCL will fill 24 vacancies. Those interested can apply online through the official website of HCL till February 28.

HCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Graduate Engineer Trainee/Management Trainee: 28 years

Senior Manager: 47 years

Deputy Manager: 40 years

HCL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process and Salary Details

Candidates will be selected on the basis of computer-based online tests and interviews. Those belonging to the General, OBC & EWS categories have to pay Rs. 500 as the application fee. However, other category candidates are exempted from payment of fees including Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs).

For Senior Manager- Selected candidates will get a monthly remuneration between Rs. 60000 to Rs. 180000.

For Deputy Manager- Selected cadates will get a monthly remuneration between Rs. 40000 to Rs. 140000.

For MT/GET- Selected candidates will get a monthly remuneration between Rs. 40000 to Rs. 140000.

HCL Recruitment 2023: Qualification Details

Senior Manager (Geology): Post Graduate Degree in Geology.

Deputy Manager (Survey): Bachelor Degree in Mining / Civil Engineering with Surveyors Certificate of Competency or M. Tech (Geomatics).

Deputy Manager (Electrical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering / Technology (Electrical / Instrumentation / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Communication).

Deputy Manager (R&D): Bachelor Degree in Chemical Engineering / Technology or Post-Graduate qualification in Chemistry (Preferably with specialization in Inorganic Chemistry / Analytical Chemistry).

Deputy Manager (M&C): Bachelor Degree in Arts / Science / Commerce / Engineering with PostGraduate Degree/Diploma in Materials Management or MBA with specialization in Materials Management.

How to Apply

To apply for the posts, candidates fulfilling eligibility criteria must register themselves on HCL website (www.hindustancopper.com) under career section (on the link provided for online application on the page).

Before filling the online application, candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions contained in “How to fill the Online Application form” provided on the website.

Click on the ‘Career’ button to get the instruction for online application submission.

It is mandatory to put in all the relevant information such as qualifying degree details, percentage of marks, email address and mobile no., address for correspondence, soft copy of scanned photograph and signature (JPEG) to complete the online application process and get the Application number. Therefore, applicants are advised to keep such information ready before applying online.

Exact percentage of marks should be mentioned in qualification table and rounding off of marks should not be done.

After submitting the online application, the candidates should print the Computer-Generated Online Application and the Acknowledgement Slip and keep a copy for their reference and records.

Since all the applications will be screened based on the data furnished in the online application and without any documentary evidence / proof, the candidate should ensure that they meet all the prescribed eligibility criteria and other conditions as mentioned in this advertisement.

Candidates should note that the details provided by them in their application forms are taken on their face value and the onus of proving the correctness and authenticity of the same as and when required lies with the applicant.