New Delhi: HCL Technologies on Monday said that the company will create 12,000 new jobs in the United States over the next five years. The company currently employs over 187,000 people globally. The move comes as part of a plan to shore up business and enhance client support in a key growth market.

The company has said that the hiring will be done across roles including in IT consulting, cloud, data analytics and digital engineering. "At least 2,000 of the new jobs will go to college graduates over the next three years," HCL said.

Here are some of the important details:

It also added that the company will focus its United States recruitment drive on seven states including North Carolina, Texas and Connecticut. "It's essentially becoming a global delivery centre network and in that scheme of things (being) in the local geography, customer proximity from the point of view of time zone becomes an important aspect of how we plan our delivery," Ramachandran Sundararajan, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at HCL America Inc said according to a Mint report.

HCL has not made any “strategic shift” in terms of its H1-B dependence, Sundarajan said, adding that the company’s H1-B visa applications were among the lowest for India-based companies.