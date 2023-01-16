Job Alert! HDFC Bank Is Hiring Women For Posts Of Branch Managers, Support Operations. THIS Is How You Can Apply

Home

The recruitment drive is exclusively for women candidates. Candidates with a Minimum of 2 Years + Banking or Financial Experience (2 To 15 Years of Experience) will be preferred. Graduation is mandatory for all posts.

HDFC Hiring: HDFC bank is looking for woman candidates for the post of bank manager, Sales and Support Operations in Branch, Banking Relationship Manager for Wholesale Banking, Trade Operations, Retail Asset Operations, Virtual Relationship Training Managers, Sales Manager – Home Loan, and IT Techno-Functional Analyst. These vacancies are pan India and only woman candidates can apply.

Candidates can apply for these vacancies by going on to the portal of naukri.com or they can apply on LinkedIn by clicking on the hiring post.

The interview will be held on January 21.

How To Apply

Step 1: Click on the link provided in the LinkedIn post for the job or visit Naukri.com and search for the HDFC bank job posting Step 2: Register or Login into the portal to apply for the opportunity Step 3: Fill out the application form by providing basic details such as Step 4: Provide your updated Resume and information (optional) Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete your application for various openings at the HDFC bank

Job details

Retail Branch Banking Roles:

Branch Manager, Welcome Desk, Teller, Authorizer, Branch Operation Manager, Personal Banker Sales, Personal Banker Gold Loan, and Relationship Manager.

Wholesale Banking:

Relationship Manager Enterprise Emerging Banking Group.

Non-Retail Branch Banking:

Operation- Authorizer Trade Finance and Retail Assets Operations.

Virtual Relationship Banking:

Training Manager and Virtual Relationship Manager.

Retail Assets:

Home Loans- Sales Manager Home Loans

Home Loans– Credit

Home Loans- Operations

Information Technology:

1) Techno-Functional Analyst

2) Functional Analyst .

3) Developers (.Net )

4) Tester.

5) Incident Manager.

Skills required

Candidates should be well versed with Loan Management System / Fincon, Treasury system murex, Oracle 12c Database, OCA , and Certifications UPI Application.

Job Location: Pan India

Eligibility/Desired Candidate Profile

Education:

UG: Any Graduate

PG: Any Postgraduate

Age limit: Below 40

Locations for the interviews:

For North: Chandigarh, Delhi, Bhopal, Indore, Noida, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Varanasi, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Raipur, Jabalpur.

For West: Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Goa, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Surat.

For South: Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Madurai, Cochin, Vijayawada, Thrissur.

For East: Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Guwahati.