Heatwave Alert: Bihar revises school timings; Check new schedule, students’ lunch break hours details

The Bihar Education Department has revised school timings for primary, middle and higher secondary schools across the state.

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Heatwave Alert: Bihar revises school timings; Check new schedule, students' lunch break hours details(Photo Credit: Representational/IANS)

Amid intense heatwave conditions in the state, the Bihar Education Department has revised school timings for primary, middle and higher secondary schools across the state. The revised schedule came into effect on June 22 and will continue to remain in effect till June 30, 2026. Based on the detailed notice by the Secondary Education Directorate, the schools will commence their classes from 6:30 am t0 12:30 pm.

Heatwave Alert: Bihar revises school timings

As per the revised timetable, schools will commence at 6:30 am, with the morning assembly and prayer session scheduled until 7:00 am. Later, academic classes will start, which will be held for 40 minutes each. Primary school students will have a combined recess and mid-day meal break from 9:00 am to 9:40 am. Teaching activities for the day will conclude at 12:20 pm, followed by a brief 10-minute session during which teachers will review the day’s lessons, prepare for upcoming classes, and assess students’ homework assignments.

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How will the weather remain in Bihar?

Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Bihar and southeast Madhya Pradesh during June 23 to June 24; East Uttar Pradesh during June 23 to 24; Vidarbha during June 23 to June 25, according to the India Meteorological Department as stated in its press release published on Tuesday.

Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 23rd-29th June; Gangetic West Bengal on June 23 and during June 27 to 29; Jharkhand during June 28 to 29; Bihar on June 28; Odisha on June 28 and during June 28 to 29, 2026.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: 21 dead across Maharashtra, multiple local trains cancelled, flights services disrupted

When will it rain in Bihar?

“Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over

Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 24th-29th June, with isolated intense to moderate lightning over Gangetic West

Bengal on 23rd June; Jharkhand during 23rd-29th June; Bihar during 23rd-24th June and during 27th-29th June; Odisha during 23rd-25th June, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 23rd June; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 23rd-29th June; Gangetic West Bengal during 24th-29th June,” IMD stated.

“Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 24th June; Bihar during 25th-29th June; Odisha during 23rd-27th June with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 23rd June and during 25th-29th June; Bihar on 28th June,” the weather agency stated.