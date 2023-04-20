Heatwave Alert: Odisha Govt Announces Early Summer Vacations Up To Class 12; Check Details Here

Home

The state has been reeling under scorching heat over the past few days with the mercury crossing 43 degrees Celsius in 11 places on Wednesday. Baripada in Mayurbhanj was the hottest at 44.5 degrees Celsius.

Summer Vacations 2023: The Odisha government on Thursday preponed summer vacation for all government, private, and aided schools for all classes up to class 12. Speaking to mediapersons, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said: “The summer vacation of schools was supposed to start from May 4. However, in view of the extreme heat weather condition, our Chief Minister has declared the summer vacation from tomorrow.”

The date of reopening of the schools will be decided soon, it said. Usually, the summer vacation was supposed to be on the first week of May, but the government preponed the summer vacation in view of the prevailing heatwave condition in Odisha.

The state government had shut schools for five days, from April 12 to April 16, and again on April 19 and 20 due to heat.

Besides, a parent-teacher meeting will be conducted on Friday as per the schedule. The parents are advised not to bring their children to the meeting, Dash added.

According to a morning bulletin of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jharsuguda town in western Odisha recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius till 11.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Similarly, capital city Bhubaneswar sizzled with a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, as many as 30 places of Odisha recorded a maximum day temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or above.

