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Heatwave Weather Alert: Water bell in Delhi schools, timing revised in Jharkhand and UP, holiday announced in Odisha; Check State-Wise School Holiday updates here

Heatwave Weather Alert: Water bell in Delhi schools, timing revised in Jharkhand and UP, holiday announced in Odisha; Check State-Wise School Holiday updates here

New Delhi is likely to witness heatwave conditions from Wednesday to Friday, with the mercury expected to soar to around 44 degrees Celsius in several parts of the national capital.

School holidays list 2026: In view of the rising temperatures across the country, several states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Bihar’s educational departments have either revised their school timings or announced a holiday. Heatwave conditions are very likely to occur in various parts of the states, including isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, and Bihar for this week.

New Delhi is likely to witness heatwave conditions from Wednesday to Friday, with the mercury expected to soar to around 44 degrees Celsius in several parts of the national capital. In view of the situation, authorities have issued a yellow alert. Amid the rising temperature, various schools have either revised their school timings or announced school holidays. Check the state-wise school timings here. Check the state-wise school holiday update here.

Jharkhand school timings revised

Earlier on Monday, the Jharkhand government announced a change in school timings from April 21 in view of heat wave-like conditions across the state, an official said, news agency PTI reported. Under the new schedule, students from kindergarten to class 8 will attend schools from 7 am to 11.30 am, while senior pupils from class 9 to 12 will continue classes till noon, an order by the education department said. This adjustment applies to all categories of government, aided, unaided, and private schools in the state till further orders. Schools earlier followed different timings that extended well beyond noon.

School closed in Odisha

Heatwave conditions have also gripped Odisha. In Boudh district, educational institutions will remain closed till April 22, while examinations will continue as scheduled. Mayurbhanj district has also announced closure of schools from April 20 to 23.

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Academic activities for students from pre-primary to Class 5 — including those attending Anganwadi centres — must conclude by 11.30 a.m

Amid the prevailing heatwave in Bihar’s Patna, District Magistrate Dr Thiyagarajan S. M. has revised school timings for classes up to Grade 8 across all government and private schools in Patna district. According to the official order issued on Tuesday, academic activities for students from pre-primary to Class 5 — including those attending Anganwadi centres — must conclude by 11.30 a.m. No classes for these grades will be permitted beyond this time.

Similarly, for students up to Class 8, educational activities have been restricted after 12.30 p.m. However, no changes have been announced for classes above Grade 8, which will continue to function as per the existing schedule. The revised timings will remain in effect from Wednesday, April 22, to Saturday, April 25. The decision has been taken in view of the rising temperatures and intense afternoon heat, which pose potential health risks to young children.

Likewise, the Uttar Pradesh government has revised the school timings. According to the new schedule, all schools operating under the Basic Education Council will now operate in the morning hours. In other words, classes will commence from 7:30 AM and will conclude at 12:30 PM. The academic-related work will conclude by 1:30 PM for school staff.

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