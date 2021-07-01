HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 DATE: The date for Haryana Civil Services Preliminary Exam is out. The exam will be held on September 12, 2021. The Haryana Civil Services preliminary exam was initially slated to be held on August 22, but has now been postponed to September 12. Candidates are requested to check the notification on the official website – hpsc.gov.in. Also Read - Haryana SSC Recruitment 2021: Today is Last Day For Haryana SSC Group C Registration, Here's How to Apply

Haryana Civil Services Prelims: Official notification

“In partial modification of the announcement dated June 15 which was earlier published regarding the tentative date of the Preliminary Examination for the post of HCS (Ex. Br.) and other allied services – 2021, it is hereby announced for the general information of the candidates that the commission has decided to conduct the IICS (Ex. Dr.) and other allied services Preliminary exam 2021 on September 12.” the official notification read.

“Further information regarding the venue of exam centers and downloading of admit cards will be displayed on Commission’s website,” the Commission further stated.

Haryana Civil Services Prelims: Exam Timings & Type of Paper

Candidates appearing for the Haryana Civil Services Prelims must note that the exam will be held in two sessions: Morning session from 10 am to 12 noon and evening session from 3 pm to 5 pm.

It will be an objective-type paper and candidates will be allotted two hours to finish the exam.

If candidates pass the exam, they will be allowed to appear for the mains examination.