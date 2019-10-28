SSC CGL Tier III Exam 2018: The results of the CGL 2018 Tier II exam was declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on October 25, 2019, stated a report. Candidates who appeared for the exam are requested to check their scores on the official website.

In total, 50,293 candidates had cleared the CGL 2018 Tier II exam, stated a report. All these qualified candidates can appear for the SSC CGL 2018 Tier III exam which will be held on December 29, 2019.

Here’s All You Need to Know About SSC CGL Tier III Exam 2018:

1) Candidates have to take this exam through the offline mode.

2) SSC CGL Tier III Exam 2018 does not contain multiple-choice questions. Instead, it is descriptive in nature and candidates are required to write in detail on questions including essay, precis, letter or application writing.

3) The duration of the SSC CGL Tier III exam is one hour.

4) The entire paper carries 100 marks.

5) Candidates will be informed about the status of exam centre 15 days ahead of the exam, stated a report.

6) Candidates will be able to download their admit card 4 days ahead of the exam, stated a report.

For further details regarding the CGL Tier III admit card, candidates are advised to contact the Regional SSC office.

It must be noted that a category-wise final list of candidates will be prepared based on the marks they secure in SSC CGL Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III exams, mentioned an official notification.