New Delhi: A day after the Central government approved the National Education Policy (NEP), Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the NEP is an attempt to escape the government's responsibility to provide quality education in government schools.

Saying that the NEP recommends highly-regulated yet poorly-funded education system, Sisodia said it lacks implementation roadmap.

"The new National Education Policy is an attempt to escape the government's responsibility to provide quality education in government schools," he said.

He further added that the NEP doesn’t say how will the reforms, it speaks of, will be achieved. “The Policy is either silent or confused on those issues,” he added.

“The nation was waiting for a new Education Policy for 34 years. It’s now here. It’s a forward-looking document which accepts flaws of today’s education system but has two issues with it – it was unable to break free of pressures of education’s old traditions,” he added.

The statement from Sisodia comes a day after the Union Cabinet gave its approval to a new National Education Policy aimed to bring about several changes in the education system from the school to college level.

On Wednesday, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare said that following the new education policy and reforms, the country will achieve a 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio by 2035.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said: “It is important because there was no change in the education policy in the last 34 years.”

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has been renamed the Ministry of Education.

As per updates from the government, the outcomes of the National Education Policy will be universalisation of education from primary to secondary by 2030, attaining foundational learning and numeracy skills by 2025, 100 per cent gross enrolment ratio by 2030, and two crore school children joining back.

It will also include preparation of teachers for assessment reforms by 2023, an inclusive education system by 2030, board exams only to test core concepts, and instilling at least one vocational skill in every child.