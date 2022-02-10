HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala, HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 have been released today, February 10, 2022. The Himachal Pradesh Board has declared the HP Board Class 10 Results on its official website, hpbose.org.Also Read - Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 19 Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in | Check Eligibility Here

The Board had conducted class 10 exams for term 1 from November 20 to December 3, 2021, and class 12 semester examinations from November 18 to December 9, 2021. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the results from the link given below.

HPBOSE Term 1 Result 2022: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

On the Homepage, click on the Results Section.

Section. Now click on the link that reads, ” 10th Regular Ist Term Theory Examinations, November-2021”

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the required credentials such as Exam Roll Number and other details.

Click on the submit option.

Your HPBOSE class 10th Results will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download the Result and take the printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, click on the link given below to download the results.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released the Class 12 term 1 exam result on February 8, 2022.