HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala, HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 have been released today, February 8, 2022. The Himachal Pradesh Board has declared the HP Board Class 12th result on its official website, hpbose.org.Also Read - EIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 75 Management Trainee Posts at engineersindia.com| Check Vacancy, Other Details

The Board had conducted class 10 exams for term 1 from November 20 to December 3, 2021, and class 12 semester examinations from November 18 to December 9, 2021. We have listed down the steps for you to download the result. Also Read - JSSC Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 63200; Class 10 Pass Out Candidates Can Apply For 583 Posts on jssc.nic.in

HPBOSE Term 1 Result 2022: Here’s how to Download

Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

On the Homepage, click on the link for HPBOSE 12th Results 2021 for Semester 1 Exams.

Exams. You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the required credentials such as Exam Roll Number and other details.

Click on the submit option.

Your HPBOSE class 12th Results will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download the Result and take the printout of it for future reference.

HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022: Click Here to Download Also Read - CDAC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 17 Consultant Posts at cdac.in; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

This year, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has conducted the 10th, 12th exams in a semester format, like CISCE and CBSE. Candidates can also click on the link given below to download the results.